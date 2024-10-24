Ghana one win away from 2025 U-20 AFCON qualification

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Ghana's Black Satellites are on the brink of qualifying for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after reaching the semi-finals of the WAFU B Championship in Togo.



This tournament acts as a qualifying pathway for WAFU teams seeking a place in the upcoming AFCON, with the top two finalists earning automatic entry.



Read full articlein the U-20 AFCON in 2021, where they emerged as champions in Mauritania, the Black Satellites are eager to return after missing the last edition.



They secured their semi-final position with a 1-1 draw against the host nation, Togo, and will now compete against the runner-up of Group A, which will be either Nigeria or Ivory Coast.



Ghana began their tournament with a 2-2 draw against Benin, equalizing with a late penalty, followed by a convincing 2-0 victory over Niger, before their recent draw with Togo.