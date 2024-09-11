Ghana raises cocoa farmgate price by nearly 45% to boost farmers' incomes

Agribusiness of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Reuters

Ghana has increased the fixed farmgate price for cocoa farmers by nearly 45%, raising it from 33,120 cedis to 48,000 cedis ($3,070) per metric ton for the 2024/25 season, according to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.



The hike aims to boost farmers' incomes and deter cocoa smuggling. The increase comes as global cocoa prices have surged due to weather issues and diseases in Ghana and Ivory Coast, the world's top producers.



Acheampong anticipates higher cocoa output this season and expects production to exceed the previous target of 650,000 metric tons.