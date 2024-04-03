Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team has qualified for the Paris Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.



Their qualification comes as a result of the team’s remarkable outing at the just-ended 13th African Games held in Accra, where they placed second in the men’s 4×100 finals.



Ghana’s quartet, namely Benjamin Azamati, Joe Paul Amoah, Edwin Gadayi, and Solomon Hammond, clocked an impressive time of 38.43s to win the silver medal.



This finish at the African Games has seen Ghana ranked the 15th best quartet in the world, which automatically secures a spot for them at the Paris Olympics.



This would be the second consecutive Olympic qualification for Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team, having featured at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team, who hold the African Games record (38.30s) are the first to qualify from Ghana for the upcoming Paris Olympics.