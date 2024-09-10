You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979738

Ghana's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku emerges as player with second highest tackles won in Premier League

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has quickly established himself as a standout player in the Premier League, currently tied for second place in tackles won after three matches.

The 20-year-old has had a remarkable beginning to his first season with Leicester City, achieving 14 tackles in their three league games, a figure that is only equaled by Fulham's left-back Antonee Robinson.

This achievement underscores the dedication of the former Sporting CP player, who consistently places the team's objectives above personal recognition.

