Ghana's Abdul Mumin named Rayo Vallecano’s Player of the Month for September

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin has achieved another milestone in his remarkable season by being named Rayo Vallecano’s Player of the Month for September.



The dedicated centre-back received this honor on Wednesday at the club's training facility.



This marks Mumin's second accolade this season, following his recognition for La Liga's Goal of the Month due to a spectacular



Read full articlegoal against CA Osasuna.



At 26 years old, he has been a key player for Vallecano, featuring in 10 matches and netting one goal. His impressive performances have also earned him a spot in Ghana's senior national team, where he participated in two recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Considered one of the most promising defenders in Europe, Mumin's reputation continues to grow. He is contracted with the Madrid club until June 2026, having transferred from Vitória S.C. in September 2022.