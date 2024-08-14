You are here: HomeSports2024 08 14Article 1970006

Ghana's Alexander Djiku plays full game as Fenerbahçe is edged out of UCL by Lille

Alexander Djiku Alexander Djiku

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku completed the full 90 minutes for Fenerbahçe during their 1-1 draw against Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 3 on Tuesday evening.

Although the match ended in a draw, Lille advanced to the play-offs with a 3-2 aggregate victory, while Fenerbahçe will shift their focus to the Europa League.

