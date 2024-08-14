Ghana's Alexander Djiku plays full game as Fenerbahçe is edged out of UCL by Lille

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku completed the full 90 minutes for Fenerbahçe during their 1-1 draw against Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 3 on Tuesday evening.



Although the match ended in a draw, Lille advanced to the play-offs with a 3-2 aggregate victory, while Fenerbahçe will shift their focus to the Europa League.



Djiku, who partnered with former Leicester City defender Caglar Söyüncü, played a crucial role in bolstering Fenerbahçe's defense at the Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.



The home team managed to equalize when Jayden Oosterwolde's long throw-in deflected off Diakite and found its way into the net, necessitating extra time.



The match became increasingly intense in the final quarter-hour, culminating in Lille's Mandi receiving a straight red card. Nevertheless, Lille secured their place in the play-offs after Jonathan David converted a penalty awarded following a VAR review.



Fenerbahçe came close to equalizing in the closing moments, but Cenk Tosun's attempt struck the crossbar.



Looking ahead, Fenerbahçe will prepare for their upcoming Super Lig match against Göztepe on August 17th.