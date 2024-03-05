Ghana's American football team gears up for international tournaments after training camp in SA

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana American Football Federation (GAFF), On February 16, 2024, embarked on a training camp journey to Johannesburg, South Africa, to prepare for upcoming competitions such as the Andia Bowl and King Bowl tournaments scheduled in Croatia and the Netherlands later this year.



Both national federations, having officially qualified, received invitations to represent Africa in these prestigious tournaments.



According to Graphic Online, during their stay in South Africa, the Ghanaian team engaged in bilateral discussions with their South African counterparts, focusing on strategies to jointly develop non-contact flag football and contact football in both countries.



This collaborative effort marks a historic milestone, being the first of its kind between the two nations.



Upon concluding the training camp, representatives from GAFF held meetings with the President and executive members of the South African Federation in Benoni, Johannesburg. These discussions aimed to strengthen ties and foster mutual growth within the sport.



Building on their participation in the NFL flagship program in Florida, USA, earlier in the year, GAFF remains dedicated to further developing American football across various age groups, including U14, U16, U19, and the senior team.



The Ghanaian delegation, consisting of seven athletes and two officials, was sponsored entirely by the Ghana American Football Federation, with financial support from Northern Rok Limited and MC-Bbphylls Protocol Consult.