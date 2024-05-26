Ghana’s Amputee Football team advances to knockout stages of AAFCON 2024

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's amputee football team, the Black Challenge, secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2024 African Amputee Football Championship (AAFCON) in Egypt with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kenya.



Hamza Mohammed and Brown Williams were the goal scorers for the Black Challenge, while Kenya managed to score a consolation goal. Mohammed's outstanding performance earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the match.



Led by young coach Steve Obeng, the Black Challenge has been a dominant force in the tournament, scoring an impressive 11 goals and only conceding one.



Their next challenge awaits them on Thursday, May 23, 2024, as they face Tanzania in the knockout stage.