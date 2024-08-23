Ghana’s Black Princesses draw goalless with Mexico in friendly ahead of 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

The Black Princesses of Ghana concluded their international friendly match against the Mexican U20 women's team in a goalless draw, as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



Both national teams have successfully qualified for the tournament and are gearing up to make a significant impact in Colombia.



The match took place at



Centro Deportivo Choquenza in Bogotá.



Initially, the Black Princesses struggled to find their rhythm but gradually improved as the match unfolded.



Despite several opportunities for both teams to score, neither was able to break the deadlock, resulting in a draw after the friendly encounter.



This match served as a crucial exercise for the Black Princesses against Mexico's U-20 team (El Tricolor) to maintain their competitive edge ahead of the World Cup.



Additionally, it offered Coach Yussif Basigi a chance to refine his squad in preparation for the biennial event in Colombia.



Mexico, having qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, is placed in Group A alongside the host nation Colombia, Cameroon, and Australia.



Conversely, the Black Princesses are positioned in Group E, where they will face Austria, Japan, and New Zealand.