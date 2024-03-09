Ghana's Black Stars set to clash with Uganda's Cranes in friendly on March 26

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, is scheduled to go up against Uganda in an upcoming international friendly match later this month.



The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has officially confirmed that the Ugandan national team, known as the Cranes, will be facing off against Ghana's senior national team. The match is set to take place on March 26, 2024, at the Stade Grande Marrakech in Morocco, as stated by FUFA.



It is worth noting that Ghana is currently in search of a new head coach after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, an Irish-born Ghanaian coach. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to announce the appointment of a new head coach for the Black Stars soon.



The newly appointed coach will have the responsibility of leading the team in the international friendly against Uganda. The last encounter between these two teams took place during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, resulting in a goalless draw.