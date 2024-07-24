You are here: HomeSports2024 07 24Article 1963067

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s Cultural Games Association to Debut at Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Cultural Games Association (CGA) Cultural Games Association (CGA)

Ghana’s Cultural Games Association (CGA) is set to make a historic debut at the Cultural Olympiad during the Paris Games. The Cultural Olympiad, a multidisciplinary celebration blending art, sports, and Olympic values, will feature thousands of events.

From August 1 to 12, 2024, the Salles des Sports in Le Bourget, France, will showcase Ghanaian cultural games such as skyball, kontiball,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment