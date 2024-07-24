Ghana’s Cultural Games Association to Debut at Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Ghana’s Cultural Games Association (CGA) is set to make a historic debut at the Cultural Olympiad during the Paris Games. The Cultural Olympiad, a multidisciplinary celebration blending art, sports, and Olympic values, will feature thousands of events.



From August 1 to 12, 2024, the Salles des Sports in Le Bourget, France, will showcase Ghanaian cultural games such as skyball, kontiball,



amanball, chaskele, and pushboxing.



This milestone was achieved after the Paris Olympic Committee approved the inclusion of these demonstration sports, aimed at globally promoting traditional sports and using them as tools for diplomacy, diversity, and social cohesion.



The event will bring together global cultural educators, athletes, musical and cultural groups, enthusiasts, and media to share cultural experiences and strengthen diplomatic ties.



The CGA-Ghana credited the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Education Service, and National Commission on Culture for their support, alongside the France Embassy in Accra. Nana Boateng Gyimah II, National President of CGA-Ghana, expressed pride in representing Ghana and promoting its cultural heritage on this global stage.