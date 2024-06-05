Ghana’s Ebenezer Annan emerges as player with third most minutes played in Serbian league

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Ghanaian left-back Ebenezer Annan has gained attention in the Serbian league for his impressive performance, ranking third in terms of minutes played.



The 21-year-old Novi Pazar defender played a total of 2531 minutes in 32 games across all competitions.



While he falls behind Emir Azemovic and Nikola Mirkovic in terms of minutes played, Annan's consistent display on the field, including two assists, has solidified his position as a regular player.



His remarkable performance has earned him consecutive call-ups to the Ghana national team.