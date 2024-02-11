Ghana's Futsal team return home after AFCON qualification

Sports News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Futsal national team players and officials have arrived back home after beating Cote D'Ivoire 6-2 in Abidjan to qualify the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.



Despite a 4-0 deficit from the 1st leg in Cape Coast, Ghana's team defied the odds and overturned the score line in the 2nd leg game.



As a result, Ghana's team will participate in the next edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco. This will be their first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations since 1996 when they lost to Egypt in the final.



GFA President, Kurt Okraku visited the team to congratulate them and assure them of the GFA's continuous support during their preparations for the upcoming tournament.



"We are very proud of you and will do anything to support you during your preparation and participation in the tournament in Morocco," President Simeon-Okraku said.



"I know the journey wasn't easy having lost the 1st leg at home but you stayed together, and showed desire and character in grabbing this remarkable victory. A lot of people had doubts, but I knew it is possible to come to Abidjan and shock them in their backyard."



"I am super proud of you and wish to congratulate you on making it to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco," he added.