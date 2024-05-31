Ghana's Jerome Opoku scores a goal off the pitch, proposes to longtime girlfriend ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer Jerome Opoku made headlines when he proposed to his girlfriend just before joining his teammates for their upcoming training camp.



The camp is in preparation for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).



The Ghanaian national team, known as the Black Stars, will face Mali on June 6, 2024, at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.



This match is part of the third round of qualifying for the highly anticipated Canada and USA World Cup.



After the match with Mali, the team will return home to play against the CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a venue that has witnessed many of Ghana's football victories.