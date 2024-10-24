Ghana's Jerry Afriyie shines at WAFU Zone B U20 Qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jerry Afriyie has distinguished himself as a key player in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Togo, spearheading Ghana's offense with an impressive three goals to date.



The young forward has played a crucial role in the Black Satellites' successful group-stage performance, consistently scoring in pivotal moments.



His sharp finishing and offensive skills have been



Read full articleinstrumental in securing Ghana's place in the semi-finals of the tournament.



Afriyie's scoring streak began early on and he has continued to deliver throughout the group stages.



His efforts have been essential to Ghana's unbeaten record, which features a draw against Benin, a win over Niger, and a vital draw against the host nation, Togo.



The forward's standout performances not only enhance Ghana's chances for the title but also highlight him as one of the tournament's rising stars.



As the Black Satellites gear up for their semi-final match, Afriyie's goal-scoring ability could be crucial in their pursuit of championship success.



He was also one of the breakout stars in the Ghana U20 team that clinched gold at the African Games earlier this year.