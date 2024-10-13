You are here: HomeSports2024 10 13Article 1992989

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

    

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Kamal Sowah hit with driving ban after speeding incident

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kamal Sowah Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian striker Kamal Sowah, playing for Club Brugge, received a three-month driving ban after speeding at 172 km/h on a Belgian highway.

The 24-year-old, who has previous speeding offenses, missed his court appearance due to training and was without his ID during the incident.

A judge imposed an immediate one-month ban, with two months conditional, plus an €840 fine and four mandatory driving exams.

Sowah, signed in 2021 for €9 million, has struggled with form, leading to loan spells and a demotion to the B squad.

His contract lasts until June 2025.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment