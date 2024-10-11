Ghana's Kwame Poku named League One Player of the Month

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Ghanaian winger Kwame Poku has been awarded the League One Player of the Month for September following an outstanding performance with Peterborough United.



The former Ghana U23 player netted three goals during September, showcasing remarkable skill in matches against Lincoln City, Bristol City, and Leyton Orient.



This marks the first occasion on which the England-born Ghanaian has received this accolade, and he aims to continue his scoring streak in the forthcoming matches.