Ghana's Michael Baidoo on radar of Plymouth Argyle and LASK Linz

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo remains a potential departure from IF Elfsborg prior to the closure of the summer transfer window at the end of this month.



Reports from Sweden indicate that the club has received interest from Championship side Plymouth Argyle and Austrian outfit LASK Linz regarding Baidoo's transfer.



According to Sport Bladet, these two clubs are currently the frontrunners in the race to acquire the 25-year-old player.



Since joining Elfsborg in January 2022, Baidoo has delivered consistent performances, attracting considerable attention during this summer transfer period.



In recent months, multiple clubs have been tracking Baidoo's development, but Plymouth and LASK have emerged as the leading contenders for the midfielder's services.