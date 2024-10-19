You are here: HomeSports2024 10 19Article 1995878

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus suspended for three games in England

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus will be sidelined for West Ham United's next three matches in the English Premier League due to a suspension.

The midfielder, who joined the club last summer, received a red card during the match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Kudus was dismissed in the 86th minute of the game, which concluded with a 4-1 victory for Tottenham.

The incident occurred when Kudus, who recently captained the Black Stars in their AFCON qualification matches against Sudan, clashed with Micky van de Ven, appearing to kick out while the defender was on the ground.

