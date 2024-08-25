Ghana's Mohammed Salisu shines in Monaco's victory over Lyon

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu was instrumental in Monaco's 2-0 triumph over Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.



Salisu commenced the match and played the entire duration at the Groupama Stadium, exhibiting remarkable performance throughout.



He achieved an impressive pass accuracy of 89 percent, created one opportunity, and recorded 68 touches. In terms of defensive contributions,



Read full articlehe made four clearances, two recoveries, one headed clearance, and successfully won all of his aerial and ground duels.



Monaco secured their victory with goals from Eliesse Ben Seghir in the 65th minute and Lamine Camara in the 80th minute, although Camara received a red card in the 90+7 minute for a serious foul. The team demonstrated dominance in possession and shot attempts throughout the match.



Salisu's fellow countryman, winger Ernest Nuamah, started for Lyon but was forced to leave the field early due to an injury in the 17th minute, with Georgian forward Georges Mikautadze taking his place.



Monaco's next league encounter is scheduled against Lens on September 1st.