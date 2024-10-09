You are here: HomeSports2024 10 09Article 1991246

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Osman Bukari shines with assist in Austin FC’s defeat to LA Galaxy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Osman Bukari Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari played a crucial role by providing an assist, but it wasn't sufficient to stop Austin FC from losing 2-1 to LA Galaxy in a tightly fought Major League Soccer match at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Gabriel Pec finishing a left-footed shot set up by Riqui Puig. Bukari came on as a substitute at halftime for Brendan Hines-Ike and quickly made his presence felt.

Just ten minutes into the second half, the Ghanaian winger sent a precise cross to SebastiÃ¡n Driussi, who equalized for Austin FC with a strong shot in the 55th minute.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment