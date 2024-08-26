Ghana's Otto Addo delighted with World Cup qualifier victories against Mali and the Central African Republic

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana, has conveyed his contentment with the team's display during the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



In June, Ghana achieved wins against Mali (2-1) and the Central African Republic (4-3), positioning themselves second in Group I with 9 points, equal to Comoros.



In a discussion with FIFA, Coach Addo recognized the difficulties associated with uniting players from various clubs and cultural backgrounds. He emphasized the significant contributions of captain Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus in communicating his strategic vision to the team.