Ghana’s Referee Laryea handed international assignment

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: GNA

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will take charge of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E qualifier between Congo and Morocco, next week.



He would be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant II), Roland Nii Dodoo Addy (Assistant Referee II) and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official) whiles Moussa

Abakar Moussa will be the Match Commissioner.



The other officials include Evehe Divine Raphael from Cameroon – Referee Assessor and his compatriot Nduoa-Zie Christian as Security Officer.



The match is scheduled for Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasha on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 at 17H00.