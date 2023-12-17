Ghana's Sena Agbeko loses world title fight in round 2 to David Morrell Jr

Boxing News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Ghanaian-born boxer Sena Agbeko suffered a round 2 defeat to Cuban defending champion, David Morrell Jr. in their WBA Middleweight held at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, December 16.



From the start, it was evident that Agbeko faced a formidable opponent in the Cuban-born Morrell, who threw a barrage of punches.



Unfortunately Agbeko couldn't match the punches of his opponent.



Morrell's powerful punches proved overwhelming for Agbeko, ultimately prompting referee Mark Nelson to intervene and stop the fight at 1:43 in the second round.



This decisive victory saw Morrell retain his WBA secondary super middleweight title, marking his ninth knockout in 10 fights.



The turning point in the fight came when Morrell dazed Agbeko with a left hand, leaving him powerless to a relentless barrage of punches.



Referee Nelson had no choice but to step in to protect Agbeko, sealing Morrell's victory.



Sena Agbeko, who is based in Nashville, came into the fight with a record of 28 wins, with 22 knockouts, and 2 defeats.



However, he experienced a knockout defeat for the second time in his professional career, leading to his 3rd career defeat.



This defeat follows Agbeko's previous bout, where he faced challenges securing a license in April 2023.



The hope was high for a triumphant return, but Morrell's dominant performance dashed those expectations for Agbeko and Ghanaian fans.



