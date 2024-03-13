Ghana's agribusiness scientists push for recognized management body

Agribusiness of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Agribusiness scientists in Ghana have emphasized the necessity for a formally recognized body to efficiently oversee the nation's agribusiness sector.



President of the Ghana Society of Agribusiness Scientists (GSAS), Prof. Richard Kwasi Bannor, asserts that the organization is well-positioned to fulfill such a role.



During the launch of the organization in Kumasi, Prof. Bannor underscored its pivotal role in ensuring Ghana's food security.



"The Ghana Society of Agribusiness Sciences (GSAS) has been established to advance studies and research in agribusiness, disseminate acquired knowledge and technology to influence policy actions, and enhance economic impact. In doing so, GSAS aims to promote agripreneurship across agricultural commodity value chains, foster the development and sustainability of agribusiness Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana, and importantly, advocate for policy changes within Ghana's agriculture and food systems. Additionally, GSAS will facilitate the dissemination of agribusiness-related information for scientists, policymakers, professionals, managers, and the general public in Ghana. Consequently, GSAS will take the lead in shaping the contours of the agribusiness ecosystem and advancing the field of agribusiness in Ghana," he said.



Prof. Bannor emphasized that GSAS "will actively collaborate with agribusiness stakeholders in academia and industry to ensure the realization of the unique objectives for establishing agribusiness courses and the desired impact."



The virtual launch, held under the theme "Re-defining agribusiness education, research, and innovation," drew representatives from various organizations and groups, including the Kosmos Innovation Center, Ghana Association of Agricultural Economists (GAAE), and International Food and Agribusiness Management (IFAMA), among others.



Prof. Fred Nimoh, acting head of the KNUST Department of Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness, and Extension, representing the provost of the KNUST College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, urged the organization to generate innovations to propel the agricultural value chain forward.



"Throughout the chain, we should devise innovations to address challenges. With collective effort, we anticipate significant positive changes," he expressed optimism.