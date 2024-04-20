Ghana's ambassador to Egypt Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwah (Rtd) visits Dreams FC ahead of Zamalek clash

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt, Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwah (Rtd) has demonstrated solidarity and support by visiting Dreams FC at their team hotel to prepare for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup match against Zamalek.

The ambassador's visit is expected to greatly uplift the team's spirits before Sunday's match.



During his speech, Ambassador Akwah disclosed plans to mobilize the Ghanaian community residing in Egypt to show their support for Dreams FC during the game.



This initiative aims to create a familiar and encouraging environment for the Ghanaian team, despite playing away from home.



Yesterday, Dreams FC began their training sessions in Cairo to prepare for their crucial match against Zamalek.



The first leg will be held in Cairo on Sunday, with the return fixture scheduled in Kumasi in two weeks.



Coach Karim Zito has expressed confidence in the team's fitness, although he has minor concerns about Sylvester Simba's thigh discomfort.