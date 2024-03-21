Ghana's economy reaches GH¢841.63bn in 2023 – GSS

Economy of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) has disclosed that the size of Ghana's economy reached GH¢841.63 billion in 2023. This figure includes net indirect taxes, estimated at GH¢58.74 billion. Comparatively, the country's economy was valued at GH¢614.33 billion in 2022.



According to the GSS, the services sector accounted for the largest share, contributing GH¢357.34 billion, which represents 45.6% of the GDP. The industry sector followed with GH¢247.941 billion, making up about 31.7% of the GDP. Agriculture was estimated at GH¢177.606 billion, contributing 22.7% to the GDP.



The report further highlights the top five sub-sectors based on their share of the GDP. These include Crops (19.4%), Trade; Repair of Vehicles, Household Goods (18.3%), Mining and Quarrying (12.9%), Manufacturing (12.1%), and Transport and Storage (6.0%).



In the last quarter of 2023, Ghana experienced the highest real GDP growth rate, standing at 3.8%, outperforming the previous three quarters which saw contraction. The Industry sector, in particular, reversed its contraction trend to achieve an expansion of 1.6% during the fourth quarter of 2023.



The report also indicates that Gross National Income per capita has more than doubled since 2018, increasing from GH¢9,813 to GH¢25,349 in local currency terms. However, in terms of US dollars, the income per capita has remained relatively stable over the past six years, ranging from a peak of $2,453 to a low of $2,126.



Ghana's GDP growth for 2023 amounted to 2.9%, surpassing the Finance Ministry's revised estimate of 1.5%. Nevertheless, this growth rate was slightly lower compared to the 3.1% recorded in 2022.