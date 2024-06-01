Ghana’s fast rising table tennis star Borteye ranks 11th in Africa

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana's rising table tennis star, Juanita Borteye, has been ranked 11th in Africa, following her impressive performances in various regional and international tournaments, including the African Games and ITTF Africa Cup.



Ranked 167th globally and first in Ghana, Juanita aims to train overseas to enhance her skills and ranking.



She called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, philanthropists, and NGOs for support in her quest to become a professional player and win gold for Ghana.



Her success inspires younger players, highlighting the Ghana Table Tennis Association's efforts to nurture future talent. Juanita plays for Rising Star Foundation, coached by Enoch Nii Otu.