You are here: HomeSports2024 06 25Article 1953977

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's relay teams shine at African Championships: Men's team wins gold, women's team takes silver

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana's women's 4×100m relay team Ghana's women's 4×100m relay team

Ghana's men's and women's 4×100m relay teams excelled at the African Athletics Seniors Championships in Douala, securing gold and silver medals respectively.

The men's team, featuring Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu, clinched the gold medal by finishing ahead of Nigeria with a time of 38.63 seconds, while Nigeria clocked in at 38.84 seconds.

This

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment