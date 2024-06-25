Ghana's relay teams shine at African Championships: Men's team wins gold, women's team takes silver

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Ghana's men's and women's 4×100m relay teams excelled at the African Athletics Seniors Championships in Douala, securing gold and silver medals respectively.



The men's team, featuring Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu, clinched the gold medal by finishing ahead of Nigeria with a time of 38.63 seconds, while Nigeria clocked in at 38.84 seconds.



Read full articlevictory marked the fourth relay face-off between Ghana and Nigeria. Previously, at the African Games in Accra, Nigeria took gold while Ghana settled for silver. Ghana then triumphed at the Bahamas World Athletics Relays, securing qualification for the Paris Olympics. In Douala, Ghana prevailed over Nigeria in the Heats and repeated their success in the final.



On the women's side, Hor Halutie, Mary Boakye, Deborah Acheampong, and Anita Afrifa led the team to a silver medal, finishing with a time of 43.62 seconds, just behind Nigeria's 43.01 seconds.