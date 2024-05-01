Ghana secures official recognition as member of Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sport

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana has officially been recognised as a member of the Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sports International Federation (HSIF).



Founded in 2006, the Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sport is a sport of self-defence with its headquarters based in Moscow, Russia.



A significant moment during the Friendship Games held at the International Sambo Centre in Moscow saw Ghana receive official recognition as a member of the HSIF.



This milestone was represented by Mr John Aggrey, the founder and CEO of the Ghana Russia Centre for Commerce and Relations.



The Certificate of Endorsement granted stakeholders and partners the authority to enhance the sport through training programmes, referee courses, and local and

international competitions in Ghana.



In an interview with the press, Mr. Aggrey expressed his optimism about the growing interest in hand-to-hand fighting among young athletes.



He emphasised the importance of promoting the sport in Africa to encourage a healthy lifestyle and discipline, as hand-to-hand fighting is rooted in strong moral principles and rules.



Mr Aggrey added that his team looks forward to collaborating with sports authorities and stakeholders in Ghana to promote the game and the international reputation of professional athletes and referees.



The Friendship Cup Competition was a collaborative effort between the Moscow City Department of Sport and the Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sport International Federation.



The federations’ mission is to make the sport of hand-to-hand fighting widely known globally, with the goal of having the sport featured on every Olympic agenda as a recognised Olympic sport.



With that in mind, the Federation runs championships, tournaments, seminars for referees, and training sessions for athletes, as well as demonstration fight shows in various countries around the world.