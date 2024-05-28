You are here: HomeSports2024 05 28Article 1943546

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana settle for fourth place in WAFU U17 Championship after defeat to Nigeria

Black Starlets finished in fourth place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship Black Starlets finished in fourth place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship

Ghana's U17 team, the Black Starlets, finished in fourth place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship after losing to Nigeria in the third-place playoff.

The match took place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, where Ghana suffered a disappointing 2-3 defeat. Following the resignation of head coach Laryea Kingston, assistant manager Nana Agyemang took charge of the game.

The first half was intense, with both teams scoring two goals each before the break.

In the ninth minute, Nigeria's Imrana Muhammed took advantage of a rebound after Ghana's goalkeeper failed to handle a cross, giving the Golden Eaglets the lead.

