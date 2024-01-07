Ghana skipper Andre Ayew targets record 7th tournament goal in AFCON 2023

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's captain, Andre Ayew, eyes a historic goal-scoring achievement at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



Recently joining Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, Ayew aims to become the first player to score in seven AFCON tournaments.



Currently tied with legends like Asamoah Gyan, Kalusha Bwalya, and Samuel Eto'o, who scored in six tournaments, Ayew seeks to set a new record.



Expressing his priorities, Ayew emphasizes contributing to Ghana's success in the competition, following their early exit in the 2021 AFCON.



The 33-year-old acknowledges the significance of starting or coming off the bench, emphasizing the team's performance over personal achievements.



If Ayew finds the net in AFCON 2023, he will not only secure the goal-scoring record but also match the appearances of Egypt's Ahmed Hassan and Cameroon's Rigobert Song, each with 8 appearances at the continental showcase.



Ayew has been a consistent presence in AFCON tournaments from 2008 to 2021, with the exception of 2013 in South Africa.



Notably, Ayew will share the pitch with his younger brother, Jordan Ayew, as they represent Ghana in Group B against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in AFCON 2023.