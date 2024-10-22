You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1997147

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus faces English FA charge for violent conduct

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus has been charged with violent conduct by the FA due to his behavior during Saturday's loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ghanaian player is under investigation for "acting in an improper manner," which could lead to a longer suspension in addition to the red card that resulted in his initial three-game ban.

This suspension will keep him out of action until after the upcoming international break, but there is a possibility that the punishment may be increased.

