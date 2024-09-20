Ghana star Thomas Partey concedes penalty in Arsenal's draw against Atalanta

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey experienced a mixed evening in Bergamo during Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Atalanta in their Champions League debut.



He conceded a penalty after fouling Ederson, but Atalanta's Mateo Retegui failed to score, thanks to a vital save from Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya.



Partey struggled throughout the match and was substituted for Jorginho shortly after the penalty miss, marking a significant drop from his impressive performance in Arsenal's recent win against Tottenham Hotspur.