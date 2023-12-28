Ghana striker Jordan Ayew assists a goal for Crystal Palace in 2-1 defeat to Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew was in action for Crystal Palace on Wednesday night when the team lost 2-1 to Chelsea on the English Premier League.



The forward started for his team today in the Round 19 game of the ongoing 2023/24 English top-flight league campaign.



Playing in the attack of the Eagles, the Black Stats striker put on a very good performance and provided the assist for his team’s only consolation goal.



Jordan Ayew showed his creative ability in the 45th minute as he assisted Michael Olise to score for Crystal Palace.



However, Chelsea managed to get the win at the end of the 90 minutes thanks to goals from Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueka in the first half and second half respectively.



This season, Jordan Ayew has made 18 appearances for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. He has two goals and four assists to his name.