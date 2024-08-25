You are here: HomeSports2024 08 25Article 1973417

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana striker Prince Osei Owusu scores winner for Toronto FC against Houston Dynamo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prince Osei Owusu Prince Osei Owusu

Toronto FC achieved a hard-earned 1-0 triumph over Houston Dynamo during their match-week 26 encounter in Major League Soccer on Sunday at Shell Energy Stadium.

Prince Osei Owusu, a striker of Ghanaian descent born in Germany, emerged as the standout player of the match by scoring the decisive goal that led his team to victory.

The first

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment