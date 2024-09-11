Ghana to choose between Côte d'Ivoire and Togo as new home ground

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is exploring the possibility of moving the Black Stars' home games to CÃ´te d'Ivoire or Togo after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked its approval for Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.



This action follows CAF's assessment that the stadium is not fit for international matches, citing technical problems such as an uneven playing surface and inadequate drainage.



The decision was prompted by observations from Ghana's recent 1-0 loss to Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.