Ghana to face Mozambique in fifth-place clash at Beach Soccer AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Ghana's Beach Soccer national team is set to compete against Mozambique in a fifth-place classification match at the 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Despite being eliminated from the semi-finals, the Black Sharks have a chance to conclude their tournament positively.



Forward Alexander Adjei has emerged as a key player, leading the scoring charts



Read full articlewith eight goals across three matches, highlighting his remarkable skills.



While Ghana has shown potential throughout the tournament, they are looking to enhance their performance against a formidable Mozambique team, which secured third place in Group B.



Both teams are determined to finish on a high note, making the match scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 PM local time (10:30 GMT) an anticipated event.



The Black Sharks are optimistic about achieving a victory and leaving the tournament with dignity, and fans are encouraged to rally behind the team in their quest for a commendable fifth-place finish.