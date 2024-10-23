You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997633

Ghana to face Mozambique in fifth-place clash at Beach Soccer AFCON

Ghana's Beach Soccer national team is set to compete against Mozambique in a fifth-place classification match at the 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Despite being eliminated from the semi-finals, the Black Sharks have a chance to conclude their tournament positively.

Forward Alexander Adjei has emerged as a key player, leading the scoring charts

