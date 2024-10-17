You are here: HomeSports2024 10 17Article 1994906

Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ghana to host “PeaceGoals” ahead of 2024 election, Ronaldinho, Barcelona, Black Star legends to feature

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his support for the initiative President Akufo-Addo has expressed his support for the initiative

Ghana will host the "PeaceGoals 2024" event on November 9, 2024, to promote peaceful elections.

Organized by the Organisation for African Development (OAD), the event will feature football legends like Ronaldinho, Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, and others.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his support for the initiative, which aims to reduce election-related tensions by uniting presidential candidates and the public through football.

The event includes a Peace Convocation, a Legends Match, and various VIP activities.

Proceeds will support charitable causes, emphasizing unity and peaceful coexistence during the December 2024 elections.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment