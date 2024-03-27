Ghana to host WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Cup of Nations tournament in May

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Cup of Nations competition is set to be held in Ghana, as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Accra, the capital city of Ghana, has been selected by WAFU Zone B as the host city for the 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations in May. The WAFU Zone B Championship will also act as a qualifying event for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations, according to a statement released by the Ghana FA on Tuesday, March 26.



Participating in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations tournament will be Ghana, Nigeria (the defending champions), Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger. The Black Starlets are determined to perform well in the competition to secure a spot in the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.



Under the guidance of head coach Laryea Kingston, the Black Starlets have been diligently preparing for the tournament, scheduled to take place from May 15-29, 2024, in Accra.



In the meantime, the Starlets are gearing up to travel to Russia next month to participate in a four-nation tournament. The Ghanaian team will compete against host Russia, Serbia, and Kazakhstan in a round-robin format, which will serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Cup of Nations tournament.