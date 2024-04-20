Ghana to participate in 2024 Junior Athletics Championship in Ivory Coast

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Athletics team is currently in Cote D’ Ivoire preparing for this year’s Junior Athletics Championship at the Stade Felix Houphouët Boigny.



The athletes, who were drawn from various Senior High Schools and athletic clubs would compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 110m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, High

Jump and the relays.



Team Ghana is confident of giving their opponents a tough competition with hopes of ending the contest in style.



On the side of unearthing young athletes at the various senior high schools, leadership of Ghana Athletics recently met the Ghana Education Serviceto discuss

development collaboration between the two bodies.