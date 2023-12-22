Ghana to play friendly with Botswana in January before start of 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

The Ghana male senior national team will be involved in some friendly matches before the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Information gathered today indicates that one of the friendly games that will be played will be a warm-up game against Botswana.



The friendly according to sources will be played on January 8.



The friendly has been set up by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to help the Black Stars prepare adequately before the start of the 2023 AFCON.



The continent showdown will be staged in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.



The Black Stars of Ghana will be one of 24 national teams competing for the ultimate prize.



In the group stages, Ghana will compete in Group B with Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The Black Stars will open their campaign on Sunday, January 14, in a tricky test against a determined Cape Verde side.



Coach Chris Hughton has already submitted a 55-man provisional squad to CAF and will select a final 27-man squad for the tournament before January 4.