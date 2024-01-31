Ghana to receive $700,000 for AFCON 2023 performance

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Despite not advancing to the knockout stages, Ghana is set to receive a consolation prize of $700,000 for their third-place finish in Group B at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



This financial reward is part of the tournament's total prize money of $34.6 million.



The Black Stars faced a challenging group stage, starting with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and following it up with two 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique. While they secured the third position in the group, only four of the third-best-placed teams could progress to the next stage.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) outlined the distribution of the prize money, with the $34.6 million being divided among the 24 participating teams.



Teams finishing fourth in their groups will receive $500,000 each, while those exiting at the round of 16 will be awarded $800,000 each. Losing quarterfinalists will receive $1,300,000, losing semi-finalists will get $2.5 million, the runner-up will be granted $4 million, and the winner of the competition will claim $7 million.



The Black Stars' early exit from the tournament led to criticism and the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton. Ghana is currently in search of a new coach to lead the national team.