Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets, has emphasized that revenge is not on their minds as they prepare to face Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.



Despite losing to Burkina Faso in the same stage of the tournament last year, Kingston stated that their focus is solely on securing a place in the final.