Ghana vs. Namibia: GFA announce free Popular Stand, Centre Line access for fans

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that there will be free gate for Ghanaians who wish to watch the friendly match between the Black Stars and Namibia.



Ghana hosts Namibia in an international friendly match on Monday, January 8, as part of preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.



Ahead of the friendly, the public is to take note that the gate will be opened for free access to the Popular Stand and Centre Line.



“Ghana will test their strength against Namibia in an International friendly at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024, as a preparatory game for the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D'Ivoire 2023.



“The game is scheduled for 8pm kick off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium. The public is hereby informed that Centre Line and Popular stand is free of charge,” parts of a communiqué from the GFA said.



This is to say thank you to Ghanaians for supporting the Black Stars and to cheer the national team on for a good sendoff to Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON.