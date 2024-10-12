Ghana will easily win games if players replicate 80% of club performances - Prince Tagoe

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Prince Tagoe has stated that the Black Stars can only achieve success in international competitions if players replicate at least 80% of their club performances on the national stage.



His remarks follow Ghana's lackluster performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where the team has secured just two points from their initial three matches in Group F.



Ghana's chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025 were further diminished after a disappointing goalless draw against Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 10, 2024.



The team's difficulties, which include a home defeat to Angola and consecutive draws with Niger and Sudan, have sparked significant concern among fans and football analysts.