Ghana will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, expressed his confidence in Ghana's ability to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite acknowledging the challenging nature of the upcoming qualification matches against Mali and Central African Republic.



Prior to Ghana's friendly against Uganda, Otto Addo mentioned that Ghana is currently lagging in the World Cup qualifiers, having won one and lost the other game.



However, he emphasized that the Group I standings are still open and anything is achievable.



Coach Otto Addo also mentioned that they will be closely observing Comoros and Mali to prepare adequately for the upcoming matches. Despite being slightly behind, he believes that Ghana has a good chance of winning both matches.



The qualification matches against Mali and Central African Republic are scheduled for June.