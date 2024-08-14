You are here: HomeSports2024 08 14Article 1970024

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku eager to make English Premier League debut

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fatawu Issahaku Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is eagerly anticipating his debut in the English Premier League. The skilled forward played for Leicester City in the Championship last season while on loan from the Portuguese club Sporting CP.

During that season, he made significant contributions with both goals and assists, aiding Leicester City in achieving promotion to the English Premier League.

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment