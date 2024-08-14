Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku eager to make English Premier League debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is eagerly anticipating his debut in the English Premier League. The skilled forward played for Leicester City in the Championship last season while on loan from the Portuguese club Sporting CP.



During that season, he made significant contributions with both goals and assists, aiding Leicester City in achieving promotion to the English Premier League.



In a post-match interview following his team's friendly match against RC Lens over the weekend, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed confidence in Leicester City's readiness for the upcoming Premier League season. He conveyed his personal excitement to begin the competition. "It’s all about the team.



As we prepare for the season, today’s match served as a valuable opportunity for us to continue learning, and I believe we will analyze the game to implement the necessary improvements. We will persist in our efforts. As we consistently work and adapt for the season ahead, the entire team is prepared. I feel optimistic. Collectively, we are all eager to commence the season, and we will continue to strive until it begins. I am looking forward to this season and can hardly wait for it to start," stated Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Leicester City will commence their Premier League journey with a challenging match against Tottenham on August 19.