Ghana winger Brandon Thomas-Asante provides an assist in Coventry’s draw against QPR

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Brandon Thomas-Asante played a crucial role for Coventry City during their 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the English Championship on Tuesday night.



The match, part of the Championship's 11th round on October 22, saw both teams battling for valuable points.



Thomas-Asante demonstrated his playmaking skills by assisting Haji Wright, who netted the first goal for Coventry in the 7th minute.



This early goal set a positive tone for Coventry and highlighted Thomas-Asante's vision and knack for creating scoring chances.