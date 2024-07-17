You are here: HomeSports2024 07 17Article 1960922

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku begins preseason after sealing permanent Leicester City move

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian international, has linked up with his Leicester City squad for preseason training after completing a permanent transfer to the team.

He made the move from Sporting CP in Portugal after a successful loan period in England.

The winger signed a five-year contract with the club, securing his stay at the King Power Stadium until 2029.

Issahaku, who previously played for Steadfast and Dreams FC, played a crucial role in Leicester City's swift promotion back to the Premier League.

