Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku begins preseason after sealing permanent Leicester City move

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian international, has linked up with his Leicester City squad for preseason training after completing a permanent transfer to the team.



He made the move from Sporting CP in Portugal after a successful loan period in England.



The winger signed a five-year contract with the club, securing his stay at the King Power Stadium until 2029.



Issahaku, who previously played for Steadfast and Dreams FC, played a crucial role in Leicester City's swift promotion back to the Premier League.